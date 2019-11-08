3rd clean-up for historic auditorium set for Saturday

The third clean-up day for the Historic Washington Auditorium hosted by the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District is happening this Saturday (Nov. 9).

Community members are being encouraged by the district to stop by the auditorium on Temple Street in Washington C.H. to assist between 8 a.m. and noon.

The 80-year-old building the auditorium is in was last used regularly in 2009 by the school district as a middle school, however, a large portion of the building was sold and is now being used as apartments for senior citizens.

As previously reported, WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey explained the building has suffered from vandalism and lack of maintenance. A committee has been working to find ways to restore the historical aspect of the building as well as increase the use of it without the need of additional funds.

This includes trying to obtain grants and also relying on local corporations and community members to assist with needed tasks.

The first clean-up day was held on Aug. 10 where over 30 community members pitched in to help. The second clean-up day was held on Sept. 14. Both clean-up days featured a variety of volunteer groups, including students, alumni, teachers, retired teachers, administrators, board members, churches and businesses.

When volunteering, be sure to wear clothes that are okay to get dirty. Some of the tasks undertaken at previous clean-up days included sweeping, cleaning the auditorium seats, mopping, remodeling work, etc. Even if volunteers are unable to stay the entire time, they are welcome to come for as long as possible.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

The third community clean-up day of The Historic Washington Auditorium is this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_AUDITORIUM.jpg The third community clean-up day of The Historic Washington Auditorium is this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo