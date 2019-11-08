‘Shop Hop’ today, ‘Downtown Live’ in December

Washington Court House City Council member Kendra Redd-Hernandez shared information at a recent council meeting about November’s Holiday Shop Hop and December’s Downtown Live.

Both events are being hosted by Main Street Fayette. The Holiday Shop Hop is today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“On the eighth and ninth, most of the businesses are having their downtown holiday open houses—not all but most of them. That will be a good weekend for everybody to get out and about,” said Redd-Hernandez. “Look for presents and get ideas for decorating your home.”

Those businesses that are taking part are located throughout the downtown area of Washington Court House.

“The biggest thing I want you guys to mark your calenders for is Downtown Live,” she said. “That’s the second Friday of December.”

According to Redd-Hernandez, last year was the first time that “Downtown Live” took place.

“We had live windows with live mannequins—a lot of high school students helped us from Washington and Miami Trace. We also had people roaming about,” she explained. “We had live carolers going in and out of the stores, we had such a good turnout last year that more people have said they want to participate this year.”

“You want to be there. It’s going to put you in the spirit, it’s going to get you ready for Christmas,” said Redd-Hernandez. “And be there for the true reason about family and friends and community. So, mark that on your calender.”

To find updated information, please visit the Facebook event pages for the Holiday Shop Hop, the Downtown Live event or the page for Main Street Fayette.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

