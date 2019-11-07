County to honor veterans with events

Fayette County will celebrate and honor veterans this coming Monday (Veterans Day) with various programs, lunches and more to thank them for their services to the country.

The Washington Court House City School District started honoring veterans earlier this week with Cherry Hill Primary presenting their annual Veterans Day Program on Wednesday and Thursday. The Little Lions performed classic patriotic tunes as well as some new songs for any veterans in attendance. Half of the first graders participated on each day with the classes of Hedrick, Carter, Woods, and Null performing on Wednesday and the classes of Wahl, Dye, Lynch, Mustain, and Taylor performing on Thursday.

WCHCS will continue to honor veterans again today at Belle Aire Intermediate on the history and importance of military traditions. With presentations on topics such as the Table of Remembrance, the Pledge of Allegiance, and folding the flag, this student-led assembly shows their leadership in research to honor those who have and continue to serve our country. This 30-minute event will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Then on Veterans Day — Monday, Nov. 11 — Washington High School cordially invites all veterans and current service members to join the Blue Lions for a free meal. This event is an opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy a quality meal for free. Enter through the gymnasium doors at any time between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and take a seat at any available table. A student council representative will assist the guests from there, as they are eager to serve those who have served.

The menu will consist of items such as chicken and Salisbury steak, as well as multiple sides, drinks, and dessert options. At 12:30, WHS will host its annual Americanism assembly in Liberty Hall, and all are welcome to attend the presentation as well. Students who have earned recognition for the American Legion Americanism test and essay will be recognized in the short assembly.

For more information on any of the events hosted by the Blue Lions in the coming days, contact 1LT Trevor Patton, liaison for military students and families, at 740-335-6620 during school hours.

Also on Monday, Miami Trace High School is inviting veterans and current service members to its annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly. The breakfast will be served in the high school cafeteria beginning at 7 a.m. Following the breakfast, all in attendance are encouraged to visit the Qualitee Design Performing Arts Center for the assembly – which begins at 8:30 a.m. During the assembly the Americanism winners will be announced, local veterans will be honored and students will highlight the life and service of a World War II veteran.

“One of our favorite events of the year here at Miami Trace High School is our annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly,” Rob Enochs, Miami Trace principal, said on Thursday. “We consider it a great honor to have the opportunity to recognize our local veterans and service members for their service to our country.”

Finally on Monday, the Washington Shrine Club will hold its annual Veterans Day Dinner at the American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. The dinner will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is free for all veterans who want to attend. Family and guests of veterans are also welcome to join for dinner at a cost of $7 per meal. Members of the Washington Shrine Club recently gathered with members of various veteran organizations and encouraged service members to come out for a nice meal.

The final event of the week is on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Fayette Christian School (FCS). In order to honor veterans, the FCS will have an assembly to recognize several of its 10th to 12th grade students who placed in the American Legion Americanism and Government test. FCS Principal Larry Fitch said they will also recognize veterans at that time. Any and all veterans are invited to attend the assembly, which will be held in the church auditorium at 2:15 p.m.

“We invite all veterans to come and be honored,” Fitch said.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of Veterans Day 2019.

