Winter weather comes early

Although the official first day of winter this year is Dec. 21, locals in Fayette County experienced the first snowfall of the fall season on Thursday, and the coming weekend is projected to provide a break until more winter-like weather on Monday.

According to weather.com, Friday will be mostly sunny with a low temperature of 22 and a high of 37 degrees Fahrenheit. There is zero percent chance for precipitation although winds are projected to be moving northwest between five to 10 miles per hour (mph).

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 33 and a high of 44 degrees Fahrenheit. There is zero percent chance for precipitation during the day and 10 percent moving into the night. Winds are projected to be moving SSW between 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 35 and a high of 52 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a 10 percent chance of mixed precipitation and winds moving SW between 10 to 20 mph.

According to an article written on the website by Brian Donegan, the current cold front being experienced is pushing through the central and eastern parts of the country and “a second Arctic blast next week may be the coldest yet.”

Moving into the forecasts for next week, Monday has a 40 percent chance for a mixture of rain and snow during the day and 50 percent moving into the night. As rain is expected to start off the day and snow mixing into it as the day progresses, sleet is a possibility. Winds are expected to be moving north between 10 to 15 mph along with a low temperature of 21 and a high of 40 degrees.

Tuesday is projected to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for precipitation during the day which will lessen to 10 percent through the night. The low temperature however, is expected to be 12 and the high temperature to be 26 degrees. Winds are expected to be moving northwest between 10 to 20 mph.

A mixture of rain and snow fell throughout Fayette County for the first time this season on Thursday morning. Leaves recently fallen from trees during the fall season were seen covered with the the snow, making an early visit. Although the snow was melting quickly, it was sticking on playground equipment and the mulch at Chrisman Park in Washington Court House.