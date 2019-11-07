WCH Walmart DC makes history

The Walmart Distribution Center (Walmart DC) in Washington Court House has become home to Walmart’s first Supply Chain Academy in the Midwest, created specifically to train supply chain associates and provide them with a clear path to advancement.

Walmart DC managers and associates gathered to celebrate the Supply Chain Academy’s opening Thursday morning with a ceremony honoring the more than 35 members of its first graduating class. Additionally in attendance were family members, community leaders and state officials ready to congratulate the facility for its exceptional work.

“We are proud today to open the Supply Chain Academy here in Washington Court House,” Walmart DC General Manager Adam Becker said to open the ceremony. “In my time here it has become solidified that Walmart is the most people focused business I have ever been a part of.”

The first graduating class was honored with a ceremony to present them with certificates for passing the academy. Though not all graduates were present, those in the first class were: Andrew Helsel, Blake Litteral, Brandy Knisley, Brian Picconi, Chris Cox, Colton Dutcher, Craig Graham, Cyrus Sizemore, Dan Morris, David Young, Derrick Dean, Doug Merritt, Eric Rice, George Walker, Harry Turner, Herbert Southers, Jamie Miller, Janet Scott, Jarrod Mandelstein, Jeannine Bowdle, Jennifer Taylor, Josh Smith, Josh Therrien, JR Johnson, Kristine Mullings, Kristy Johnson, Lynn Starr, Meredith Lewis, Randy Martin, Rhonda Riley, Rick Wilson, Tiffany Littler and Tim Brakefield.

“Over the past four weeks the graduates have been working on core training and more,” academy manager Meredith Holt said. “After completing the training the graduates shared how they felt about the experience and came away with a better understanding of accurate communications. We are all very proud of the work these leaders have done.”

The Walmart Supply Chain Academy in Washington Court House is patterned after the 200 Walmart Academies that train all store associates around the United States. Each Academy follows the retailer’s belief that growing and succeeding as associates, and as a company, requires new skills and the ability to meet the needs of customers who have more shopping choices than ever before, according to Walmart officials.

The Washington Court House Academy is the first Supply Chain Academy dedicated to Walmart’s grocery supply chain network, which supports the retailer’s food business in its more than 4,500 stores and its growing online grocery pickup and delivery service.

“Within the Walmart Supply Chain, we are focused on creating a great place to work where our more than 100,000 associates can be empowered to solve problems for our business,” said Greg Smith, EVP of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “This new Supply Chain Academy is a pivotal step on that journey. Customers throughout this region will see the impact of the training and hard work of these graduates on the shelves of the more than 175 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs this distribution center serves.”

All Walmart Academies have a dedicated staff who provide training to position associates to succeed in their current roles and provide a path for career growth with the company, officials said. The Washington Court House Academy’s area of study will include leadership, safety, supply chain foundations and area-specific training leveraging classroom instruction, virtual reality training and on-the-floor education.

“Walmart stands apart from our competitors in both the retail and supply chain industries by providing full-time, permanent positions with great pay in all areas of the country,” said Steve Miller, vice president of Supply Chain People. “This is yet another example of Walmart’s commitment to investing in our people so that they can live better and grow in a field that is rapidly evolving.”

Walmart plans to expand the Academy program to more distribution centers across the country over the next two years. Each Supply Chain Academy will serve about 15 distribution centers. The various leaders, as well as the graduates, then gathered to cut the ribbon officially opening the academy for other WalMart leaders to join.

Finally, Walmart DC also awarded several $1,000 grants. The recipients included the Fayette County Honor Guard, the Washington Court House High School Symphonic Choir, the Washington Court House Fire Department for fire equipment training, the Washington Court House Police Department to help protect and serve, and finally, the Paint Valley cheerleaders also received a grant.

