Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 17

Starbucks Coffee, 12490 State Rte 435 NW, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: the following areas were found with food residue or soil accumulation: floor under ware washing sink and in serving area, counters, condiment holders located in dining area. The facility must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep them clean. The hand sink inside of the restroom is clogged. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.

Travel Center of America, 12403 State Rte 35 NW. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: Cheeseburger was found at 115 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the sandwich hot case located in retail store area. Perishable food held in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit or done to limit the growth of pathogens. The burger was discarded immediately. Inside of the retail store, the following items were found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit: 5.3 ounce yogurts, 5 market sandwiches. Inside of the restaurant, shredded and diced potatoes were found at 46 degrees Fahrenheit inside the cooler in food preparation area. The thermometers found inside of the coolers were reading at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and 24 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food held in a cold holding state must be at least 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All thermometers must be operational and accurate. These food items were discarded immediately. An insect controlling device found stored over the food preparation sink. Insect control devices must be stored separate from food preparation areas to prevent contamination. (Restaurant kitchen area). Plastic cups found being used and stored inside of the fish batter. In use utensils should have handles and the handles must be positioned out of the food content to prevent contamination. (Restaurant kitchen area). The cups were removed immediately. Food containers and coffee filters were found stored under the dump sink inside of the retail store. Food equipment and utensils must be stored in clean, dry locations and never under plumbing fixtures to prevent contamination. This sink is equipped with a spray fixture which causes water to drip down under the sink. All containers and filters were removed immediately and management was notified about the water. A few spatulas found were heavily stained. These were discarded immediately. Cracked food containers and lids were found inside the restaurant kitchen. All food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Management was notified. The area located under the hand wash sink in waitress area and storage room floor were found with soil accumulation. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulations (restaurant area). Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and is knowledgeable of critical control points however, critical violations were present.

October 8

Ranchers Roast Beef, 501 S. Elm St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: the walk-in cooler is now reading at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The raw eggs (liquid) were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The preparation sandwich cooler is still not working. The perishable food is stored inside containers and on ice placed inside of the cooler. A time without temperature, log sheet and procedures were provided and satisfactory. A thermometer is now provided for the sandwich preparation cooler.

October 7

Ranchers Roast Beef, 501 S. Elm St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: the walk-in cooler and the sandwich preparation cooler were found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit or above. The following food items were also found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit or above that were stored inside of either cooler: 24— 10 pounds beef, 7.5— 5 pounds American sliced cheese, 1.5— 5 pounds sliced Swiss cheese, 9.5— 32 ounce Natures Best liquid eggs, 174 ounce Half & Half Creamer, 30 dozen and 20 individual Gordon Choice eggs, one box sliced Indiana Kitchen bacon, 100 ounce Gordon Choice sour creme, eight containers Gordon Choice whipped creme, two Gordon Choice corned beef, mayonnaise, ranch, 1— 5 pound ready set serve salad, 1.5— 80 ounce Gordon Choice shredded cheddar cheese, chopped mushrooms, three Gordon Signature Turkey breasts (15.3 pounds total), one container of sliced tomatoes, one container of shredded lettuce, one container of mayonnaise, small containers of chopped beef, deli meats. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at least 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. Management and staff were told that these food items are considered unsafe and needed to be discarded immediately. The walk-in cooler and sandwich preparation cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use. According to the manager, a repairman was scheduled to come look at the coolers this evening. She stated that she discarded the food items inside of the preparation cooler and replaced those items with fresh food. A schedule was then created to be able to hold these food items out of the coolers for a maximum of four hours. No thermometer found inside of the sandwich preparation cooler. Thermometers must be provided to ensure safe food temperatures. Clean food containers found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning, utensils and equipment must be air dried. Test strips for the ware wash sanitizer was unavailable. A test kit must be provided to accurately measure the chemical sanitizer concentration. Stained ceiling tiles are still present inside the kitchen area. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire however, a critical violation was present.