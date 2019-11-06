Skaggs set to retire as zoning inspector

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resignation letter from Fayette County Zoning Inspector Harold Skaggs was accepted for his retirement.

Skaggs’ retirement will become effective as of Dec. 31 after having worked for Fayette County Zoning for approximately 14 years.

Skaggs explained that he is an employee of the county commissioners and took part in zoning decisions for nine townships in Fayette County out of the 10 (he did not take part in zoning for Wayne Township). Union Township has its own zoning as it contains the City of Washington Court House, however, Skaggs was contracted with the Union Township Trustees.

Prior to working in zoning, Skaggs explained he managed the Fayette County Fairgrounds for approximately 20 years.

“I turned 80 years old in September,” he said. “I decided that I’d let somebody younger take over. Zoning is a really intense position.”

According to Skaggs, the intensity of the position comes from the responsibilities, expectations and permanency of choices made. When allowing something to be built, it will most likely still be there 40 to 50 years later. He also mentioned there being rules in the process which everyone had to follow.

“I never played favoritism in all my years doing this job,” he said. “It’s always by the book. All projects use the same rules.”

There have been many changes in his time in the position. Skaggs detailed job responsibilities that used to require him to locate boxes of files in the basement, then search through them—responsibilities which can now be done “with two clicks on the computer.”

Other computer systems have made the job more streamlined, including map measurements.

A few examples of the permits he was a part of issuing included those for the Miami Trace school buildings, Menards and the Ranch of Opportunity.

“I enjoyed it immensely,” he said. “In my time here we’ve brought several jobs to Fayette County. It’s very rewarding.”

In other business from the commissioners’ office, Debbie Persinger was reappointed to the Fayette County Zoning Appeals Board for a five-year term while both Ron Warner and Glenn Rankin were reappointed to the Fayette County Planning Commission for three-year terms.

A proposal was accepted from KnowBe4 for a one year subscription to KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training as well as KnowBe4 PhisherER at the price of $5,508. A reimbursement is being received from CORSA in the amount of $2,250, which makes the final cost $3,258.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Harold Skaggs (R) is pictured with long-time poll worker Marie Fetters (L) after he finished casting his ballot at the Mahan Building during the special election in May of 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_skaggs-cropped.jpg Harold Skaggs (R) is pictured with long-time poll worker Marie Fetters (L) after he finished casting his ballot at the Mahan Building during the special election in May of 2019. Record-Herald file photo