Kelley to speak at ‘Voices from Our Community’ program

This Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., members of the community are invited to visit Carnegie Public Library in Washington C.H., after hours, for a special program.

Following the downtown Shop Hop, the library presents: “Voices from Our Community.” This new event will feature a TED Talk style presentation from a local community member whose business, ideas, or creativity celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship.

The first speaker is Miami Trace graduate and Fayette County resident, Kyler Kelley.

Kelley, a barber for nearly 20 years, is the owner and operator of Super Sport Barber Shop. And, for just over a year, he has been in the food industry as owner of Super Sport Pizza and the new Super Sport Grubb Hubb.

This event takes place upstairs at the library on Friday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with Kelley speaking at 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Please enter through the parking lot doors at the rear of the building.

To reserve your seat, please contact the library at 740-335-2540, ext. 11, or email to cplwcho@gmail.com.

