Dunham honored as Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy graduate

WEST CHESTER, Ohio – The Ohio Travel Association is proud to announce that Stephanie Dunham, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel.

The conference was held Oct. 16-18 at the Cincinnati Marriott North.

The Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy is a six-month program designed to develop Ohio travel industry leaders. Programming explores travel and tourism’s role and contributions to outdoor recreation and conservation, transportation, economic development, heritage and historic preservation, and arts and culture. Sessions also focus on advocacy and media. Including this year’s class of 25 members, there are now 211 Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy alumni.

“Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy graduates are well-versed on travel’s undeniable contributions to communities and the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Travel Association Executive Director Melinda Huntley. “Through meetings with state leaders, individual study and group projects, these professionals are ready to lead and innovate.”

The Ohio Travel Association is the non-profit association representing attractions, destination marketing organizations, hotels, museums, suppliers, restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses who make up Ohio’s $46 billion travel industry. For more information about the Ohio Travel Association and the 2020 Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy applications, visit OhioTravel.org.

Stephanie Dunham, Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau executive director, and Jim Mahon, Ohio Travel Association president.