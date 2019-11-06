Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 5

Keith E. Kinzer Jr., 34, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Tyler A. Sims, 36, New Holland, license forfeiture.

Timothy W. Hodson, 28, 841 Linden Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph C. Ward, 35, 1485 Delaware St., failure to drive on right side of road, failure to have bike lights.

Nov. 4

Michael D. Leisure, 57, 2011 Heritage Drive, Apt. 14, ALS suspension, leaving the scene, failure to control.

Nov. 3

Danny A. Ralph, 36, 415 McElwain St., domestic violence (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tabitha J. Moore, 28, 518 Earl Ave., endangering children (five counts).

Albert F. Milligan III, 31, Orient, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).