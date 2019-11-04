Concord-Green to hold pancake/sausage supper tonight

The Concord-Green Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Pancake and Sausage supper this evening.

For years the firefighters with Concord-Green Fire Department have held a Pancake and Sausage supper to raise funds for the department. These funds have been used to upgrade equipment, help keep the fire department running, and much more, according to chief Ralph Stegbauer.

“The supper will be at the Staunton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 4 to 8 p.m.,” Stegbauer said recently. “We are going to have all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for five dollars and will have tea and coffee available as well. The ladies from the church will also hold a bake sale and they have some great cooks over there.”

Stegbauer said though the supper remains a fundraising event for the department, they have also decided the last couple of years to honor long-time chief Eddy Ivers by giving one Miami Trace Local Schools student who is going into first responding or agriculture a $500 scholarship. So far, they have given two scholarships away for a total of $1,000, and Stegbauer expects them to continue to give away a scholarship for years to come.

“Eddy had two loves, agriculture and the fire department,” Stegbauer said. “So we felt it was right to honor his long-time service by supporting students looking to go into either of those fields. Miami Trace always helps us select an appropriate student. It’s always great to give out the scholarship and even though it doesn’t go very far today, we really want to try and give to the community. The community has always supported us and we thought we should try and support it back. Eddy was my first chief and mentor and he set the precedent of supporting the community. We hope to keep the scholarship going to honor the memory of a great friend.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_IMG_2526.jpg