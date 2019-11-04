Man found guilty of sexual battery

A Washington C.H. man is facing one to five years in prison after he was found guilty at a jury trial of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree.

On Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at his Post Road home, Markus Baikov, 25, engaged in sexual conduct with the female victim at a time when Baikov knew that her “ability to appraise the nature of or control of her own conduct was substantially impaired,” according to the grand jury indictment.

At his trial last week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Baikov was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery. “It was one event, and he was charged in the alternative, so at sentencing on November 22 he will only be convicted of one count,” said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

Along with the prison sentence, Baikov is expected to be classified as a Tier III sex offender — the most severe classification. Tier III offenders must register their residences with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of their lives.

The day after the incident, the victim went to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault exam. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was also contacted, according to reports, and the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a known male.

FCSO deputies executed a search warrant at Baikov’s Post Road address and confiscated bed sheets and an air mattress. According to authorities, DNA results also confirmed that Baikov was the offender.

At the trial, the victim testified but Baikov did not take to the stand.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict,” said Weade. “I also want to take this opportunity to stress to any potential victims of sexual assault the importance of immediate reporting and having a sexual assault kit done as soon as possible after the event occurs. That was done in this case, and was very helpful in the successful prosecution.”

Ryan Carter

