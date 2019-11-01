Troop 112 attends Camporee

Scouts BSA Troop 112 attended the District Fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 25-27. The event was held at the Mount Oval Historic property near Circleville. Over 100 Scouts from the area attended the Camporee, which focused on Scout skills and historic farming methods and tools.

A portion of the event was open to the public and sponsored by the Historical Society of Circleville and Pickaway County. Scouts helped during the event by demonstrating a number of hand-operated antique farm tools, including a corn-cob sheller, corn-meal grinder, apple peeler, and cider-making machine. Scouts also fixed their own meals, camped, and worked on Scouting skills throughout the weekend.

Troop 112 is open to boys 11-18, and is now open to recruiting for a girls troop of the same age range. Meetings are Monday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Younger boys and girls are welcome to join Pack 112, which meets Tuesday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. at the church.

From left to right, Assistant Scoutmaster Joey Pickelheimer with Scouts Charlie Rutherford, Zander Huesby, Caleb Wilt and Will White clean dishes following a meal during the District Fall Camporee. From left to right, Scout Will White, Assistant Scoutmaster Jim Wilt, and Scout Zander Huesby of Troop 112 work with a Scout from another Troop at a corn meal grinding machine during the Fall Camporee.