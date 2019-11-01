Election Day coming this Tuesday

The 2019 general election is this Tuesday with the polls opening from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for voters.

Early in-person voting and absentee voting by mail are soon coming to a close.

Early voting can be done at the local Fayette County Board of Elections (BOE), 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. The hours for Saturday, Nov. 2 are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for Sunday, Nov. 3 are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and for Monday, Nov. 4 are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee voting by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 4. The absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the BOE until 7:30 p.m. the day of the general election.

According to the BOE website, as of the update on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m., data from 607 records (ballots) were shared. The majority of those ballots came from in-office voting while the second majority of them came through the mail. Of the 607, there were 347 registered Republicans, 127 registered Democrats and 133 registered non-partisans.

There are several items being voted on locally, although the ballot will vary based off voter location.

There are two levies on the ballot—one for a Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) income tax and one for the renewal of a Union Township fire levy.

There are several offices up for election, some of which are running uncontested and some of which are running contested.

Three seats on the Washington C.H. City Council are being voted on (these seats are currently held by Jim Chrisman, Kendra Hernandez and Steve Jennings). Chrisman and Hernandez, along with James Blair, Jason Gilmore and Kathie Oesterle will be running against each other.

The WCHCS Board of Education has three seats to elect with Craig Copas and Jennifer Lynch seeking reelection. Running against them are Leah Foster, Dennis Garrison and Janelle Teeters Mead.

The Village of Jeffersonville Council has two seats to elect with Sue Burnside seeking reelection. Mary Garringer, Jacob Dawson and Jill Grooms are seeking election.

The current Union Township fiscal officer is Tom Rambo. Rambo is running for reelection against Paul Marshall.

Paint Township’s current trustee, Duane Matthews, is running for reelection against Donald Hutchens while the current fiscal officer, Richard Barton, is running for reelection against Tonya Fleak.

Other offices are running uncontested or without enough electors to fill the seats.

To check the status of voter registrations and to check polling locations, please visit the voter information search on the Fayette County BOE website. To check data records of ballots, please visit the BOE website and look under “Absentee Information,” then “Absentee Reporting.”

Follow the R-H for online election results on Tuesday night and for published results in Wednesday’s print edition.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_2019Election.jpg