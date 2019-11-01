Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 17

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 11349 Allen Rd. NW, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: mice droppings were found on boxes and food shelves inside of the kitchen area. The presence of inspects and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using est controlling devises. According to the assistant manager, the facility receives pest control treatments once a month. It is recommended to receive these treatments more frequently. Wooden non-easily cleanable surfaces are still being used to line the kitchen dry food storage shelves. Food and non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. These areas were found with soil accumulation: kitchen floor under and behind equipment and the breakfast station cabinets.Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Hand washing signs were unavailable for the restrooms. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand washing sinks used by food employees.

October 16

Arby’s #6297, 311 State Street, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: Chemical sanitizer was available and observed being used for the sanitizer buckets and wipe clothes.The sandwich cooler is now reading at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. The chopped tomatoes were at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the sliced turkey deli meat was at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, the cooler is safe to store perishable food. According to management, the cooler was repaired on Oct. 2 and has maintained a temperatures of 41 degrees Fahrenheit and below. The same food handler as previously mentioned on standard report was observed using their fingers for the keypad instead of the food utensils. The soda machine cabinets are now clean and the cleanliness of the ice machine area has improved.

Denny’s #8631, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: Several steak knives were found with food or soil residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The knives were removed and rewashed immediately. Several raw steaks were found pas their discard date inside of the sandwich preparation cooler. Perishable food must be discarded by the discard date and within seven days to limit the growth of pathogens. The steaks were discarded immediately. A fly strip was found located above the juice machine. Insect control devices must be installed separate from food preparation areas. A stained ceiling tile was found above the ice machine. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire and has a level two managers food safety certification, however critical violations were present.

October 15

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: A few containers full of dry food were found without labels. Containers holding food that were removed from it’s original package within a food establishment must be leveled. According to the person in charge, these containers are for personal use. Personal use items must be separate from items used for food service operation. these foods were separated immediately. A fly swatter was found stored under the food preparation table located by walk in freezer. Insect control devices must be stored separate from food preparation areas to prevent contamination. The fly swatter was removed immediately. Wiping cloths found stored on the three compartment ware-wash sink. Wiping cloths must remain dry or held in a chemical sanitizer solution in between use. Duct tape found on the side of the oven. Food and non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The tape was removed immediately. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: walk in cooler shelves, cabinet’s located under soda machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points and no critical violations are present.

October 9

Eagles Wash C.H. Aerie #423, 320 Sycamore St. PO Box 583. Complaint and follow-up inspections. Violations/comments: The employee health notification policy is now available. A complaint was received about a cat allegedly living in the facility and finding cat dander on their food utensils. According to the license holder, no animals live in the facility. Food contact surfaces were found clean and pet dander was not observed. Also, no pets found inside of the facility.