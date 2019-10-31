Locals brave a windy Beggars’ Night

The annual Beggars’ Night was held Thursday evening despite harsh winds and low temperatures. Several residents could be seen traveling door-to-door and kids proclaiming “Trick-Or-Treat” could be heard throughout the evening. Randy Dean as a T-Rex receives a few sweet treats from Debbie Fitzpatrick who greeted every child at the door.

The annual Beggars’ Night was held Thursday evening despite harsh winds and low temperatures. Several residents could be seen traveling door-to-door and kids proclaiming “Trick-Or-Treat” could be heard throughout the evening. Randy Dean as a T-Rex receives a few sweet treats from Debbie Fitzpatrick who greeted every child at the door. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_IMG_1263.jpg The annual Beggars’ Night was held Thursday evening despite harsh winds and low temperatures. Several residents could be seen traveling door-to-door and kids proclaiming “Trick-Or-Treat” could be heard throughout the evening. Randy Dean as a T-Rex receives a few sweet treats from Debbie Fitzpatrick who greeted every child at the door. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo