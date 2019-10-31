New leadership for Troop 112

Chad White stepped into the role of Scoutmaster of Troop 112 during a Scouts BSA ceremony on Oct. 19. He takes over from John Pickelheimer, who has led the troop over the past decade. To symbolize the passing of leadership, Pickelheimer tied a long rope around their waists to symbolize the ongoing support from those who have served in the past to those who will carry the troop into the future.

White most recently served as Assistant Scoutmaster in the Troop. He said, “I am looking forward to working with the Scouts and watching them become young adults.”

The third member of the interconnected leaders was Larry Bishop, who was honored with a certificate bestowing lifetime membership in Troop 112 in recognition of his 35-plus years of service to Scouting.

Pickelheimer told Bishop, “We also want to honor you for being an integral part of the Scouting journey for at least 44 Eagle Scouts, plus the hundreds of additional Scouts who have been registered to Troop 112 between 1984 and today who now are active and productive members of the community through the manners, morals, and self-confidence gained through the experience of Scouting.”

Also honored were Charlene Bishop for over 35 years of adult leader service, and Joyellen Pickelheimer for over 13 years of service to the Troop. “We want to thank you both for your years of service to Scouting and support of and this Troop and Pack. You have truly been the backbone of support for countless scouts and adult leaders, and you have always had our backs in performing all the behind-the-scenes and unexpected duties as needed to support our mission.”

During their years of service, Larry held the positions of Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop Committee member, Committee Chairman, and Chartered Organization Representative. Charlene served as Troop Committee member and Chairman. Joyellen served as Troop Committee member and Treasurer.

John Pickelheimer will now serve as Chartered Organization Representative, the liaison between the Troop and its chartering organization, the First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H.

Troop 112 is open to boys 11-18, and is now open to recruiting for a girls troop of the same age range. Meetings are Monday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church. Younger boys and girls are welcome to join Pack 112, which meets Tuesday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. at the church.

Troop 112 leaders include (l-r) John Pickelheimer, former Scoutmaster; Larry Bishop; and Chad White, new Scoutmaster for the Troop.