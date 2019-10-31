Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 31

Brittany A.N. Myers, 28, at large, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 30

Derrick L. Cook, 37, 3657 US 62 NE, speed.

Amy L. Hester, 40, Leesburg, speed.

David L. Gray, 41, 906 E. Market St., domestic by threat (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jayson D. Gordon, 39, 966 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, Highland County warrant.