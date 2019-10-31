Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 30

Theft: At 10:03 a.m., officers responded to Ace Hardware in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised that on Oct. 27 an unknown male was observed on video surveillance stealing merchandise. A report was completed.

Theft: At 10:50 a.m., Samantha Kessler reported that sometime in the past few days, an unknown person stole a baby swing from her yard. A theft report was completed.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 2:47 p.m., a woman reported that she was threatened by David Gray. A voluntary claim of domestic violence was completed and Gray was arrested and charged.

Criminal Damaging: At 5:30 p.m., Jason Cline reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person damaged the center console and ignition in his vehicle. A report was completed.