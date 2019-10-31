Teamwork leads to Friendship Trail in Sabina

SABINA — A smoother and better trail is ready for recreational use.

Paving is complete for a portion of the Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail in Sabina after two years of raising funds.

“The Clinton County Trails Coalition in conjunction with the Clinton County Parks Board has been raising funds for the past two years to finish the paving between Sabina and Borum Road,” said Bruce Saunders of the Clinton County Trails Coalition. “Donations came from Sabina 2000, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Health First, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Foundation and many residents of Sabina and Clinton County.”

The Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail was built in 2014, starting at Melvin Road and going through Reesville and Sabina to the county line at Borum Road.

When the trail was built with Clean Ohio funds there were only enough funds to pave the section between Reesville and Sabina. The trail is 6.1 miles in length — it’s a recreational trail intended for walking and biking for residents of Clinton County, to improve access to healthy recreation.

“Our next step will be to raise money to pave the section between Melvin Road and Reesville,” said Saunders. “Also the County Parks Board is in the process of building a parking lot beside the trail in Reesville.”

