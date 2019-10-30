Troop 112 holds ‘court of honor’

Scouts BSA Troop 112 held a court of honor ceremony recently to award merit badges, advancements in rank and other awards. Many of the honors were earned during the troop’s week-long summer camp at the Seven Ranges Reservation near Canton, Ohio, or through work with local leaders. Those honored include:

· Zander Huesby: Emergency preparedness merit badge, Second Class rank advancement.

· Charlie Rutherford: Hiking merit badge.

· Will White: Geocaching, first aid, and Scouting heritage merit badges, Totin’ Chip safety award, and the Scout and Tenderfoot rank advancements.

· Caleb Wilt: Emergency preparedness, first aid, forestry and woodcarving merit badges, and the Tenderfoot rank advancement.

· Chase Thomas: First aid merit badge, Totin’ Chip safety award, and Scout rank advancement.

· Kaeden Hooks: First aid, geocaching, and Scouting heritage merit badges, and the Scout and Tenderfoot rank advancements.

· James Smith IV: First aid, Scouting heritage, and forestry merit badges, Totin’ Chip safety award, and the Scout and Tenderfoot rank advancements.

Troop 112 is open to boys 11-18, and is now open to recruiting for a girls troop of the same age range. Meetings are Monday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington C.H. Younger boys and girls are welcome to join Pack 112, which meets Tuesday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. at the church.

Members of Troop 112 are shown following a court of honor held at First Presbyterian Church. Shown are (l-r) Caleb Wilt, Will White, Chase Thomas, Kaeden Hooks, Zander Huesby, James Smith IV, Charlie Rutherford. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_2019-10-21-Scouts.jpg Members of Troop 112 are shown following a court of honor held at First Presbyterian Church. Shown are (l-r) Caleb Wilt, Will White, Chase Thomas, Kaeden Hooks, Zander Huesby, James Smith IV, Charlie Rutherford.