R-H accepting submissions for Veterans Day edition

The Record-Herald is currently accepting submissions for its special Veterans Day edition, which publishes on Saturday, Nov. 9. We are asking for photos of local veterans along with bio information about their service.

Please submit the photos and information by email to the editor, Ryan Carter, whose email address is rcarter@recordherald.com Monday, Nov. 4.

Although we strongly encourage these to be submitted electronically, if you cannot email please bring them by the Record-Herald/Shopper’s Guide office at 757 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House.