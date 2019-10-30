Historical Society to hold meeting

The annual meeting of membership for the Fayette County Historical Society is happening soon and will feature a guest speaker.

It is set to take place at St. Colman Church Parish Hall on Nov. 7. Although the meeting starts at 7 p.m., before the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be desserts and snacks served to those who attend.

The guest speaker will be Mike Mason. Mason and Roger Starnes wrote the book “Farmers to Ford.” This book details the history of the Grasshopper Railroad that ran through northern Fayette County from 1875 to 1939.

The authors will bring with them artifacts, memorabilia and items from their collections. Copies of their book will be available to purchase for $20.

Membership is not provided, all are welcome to attend.

Come and learn about this interesting part of Fayette County’s history.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_museum.jpg