Woman fined after leaving cats in vehicle

Anndrea McCullough, 28, of Washington C.H., pleaded guilty to charges of “prohibitions concerning companion animals” at a pretrial hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court on Thursday.

McCullough received a 90-day suspended jail sentence provided no similar offenses are committed for two years. She was also ordered to pay a total of $220 in fines and costs.

McCullough is currently in the Fayette County Jail after she was arrested Wednesday night on a bench warrant for failing to appear at her previous court hearing in September, according to Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS). Records also indicate that McCullough is being held in jail on a second-degree felony trafficking charge with a $28,750 bond.

The animal cruelty related charges stemmed from an investigation on Aug. 1 by FRHS humane agents. It was reported to FRHS agents at 11:46 a.m. that a lady’s vehicle had a flat tire and parked it at a residence during the previous night at 8 p.m.

The caller reported that while mowing, two kittens were noticed barely moving inside of the car.

Humane agents responded to the East Temple and Blackstone streets location and found cats and kittens inside of the vehicle. Although the vehicle had one cracked window, it had an ambient temperature reading of 93 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the car.

“It is very dangerous to leave animals in an unattended parked vehicle. The animal may become severely sick or even die from being exposed to high ambient temperatures over a short period of time and luckily neither occurred after the cats were left in the vehicle for nearly 16 hours,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent.

The driver door was unlocked by humane agents where they gained entry and found a total of three kittens and two adult cats with a litterbox and no water.

The 8-week-old kittens were transported to the humane society’s clinic where a veterinarian examined and reported all the kittens slightly dehydrated, and two of them had slightly elevated temperatures.

According to the veterinarian, removal of the kittens was necessary to ensure their survival, further stating that the kittens were left in a potentially dangerous situation which required immediate intervention.

Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams gained entry into a locked door of the vehicle that was left in a parked position with a flat tire for approximately 16 hours as it contained two adult cats and three 8-week-old kittens, a litter box and no water. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Adams.jpg Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams gained entry into a locked door of the vehicle that was left in a parked position with a flat tire for approximately 16 hours as it contained two adult cats and three 8-week-old kittens, a litter box and no water. Courtesy photos Humane Agent Nick Marando took an interior ambient reading of a vehicle that was left in front of a local’s home after a tire went flat. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_a-Nick.jpg Humane Agent Nick Marando took an interior ambient reading of a vehicle that was left in front of a local’s home after a tire went flat. Courtesy photos