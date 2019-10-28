Shrine Club Spaghetti Supper this Saturday

Members of the Washington Shrine Club met recently to promote their upcoming Spaghetti Supper this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds and will cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-years-old and younger. All Washington Shrine members encourage the community to come out and enjoy some delicious spaghetti.

Members of the Washington Shrine Club met recently to promote their upcoming Spaghetti Supper this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds and will cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-years-old and younger. All Washington Shrine members encourage the community to come out and enjoy some delicious spaghetti. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_shrine-closer.jpg Members of the Washington Shrine Club met recently to promote their upcoming Spaghetti Supper this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds and will cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-years-old and younger. All Washington Shrine members encourage the community to come out and enjoy some delicious spaghetti. Courtesy photo