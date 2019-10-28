FCSO vehicle purchases authorized

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth was authorized to purchase three 2019 Dodge Charger AWD vehicles from Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

Commissioner Dan Dean explained the overall vehicles recently purchased for use at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office—“The Sheriff bought three cruisers, one SUV and the last transport van was just purchased.”

That van was purchased for approximately $48,000, according to Dean. It is split into three compartments — those in each compartment are not able to see one another or communicate. This is done so that juvenile, female and male prisoners can all be transported at once rather than in multiple trips.

“It’s the size of a 15-passenger van,” explained chairman Tony Anderson.

Also during the meeting, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to enter into a contract with Bowser Morner, Dayton Engineering Services. The contract is to assist with phase A of the Fayette County Construction and Demolition Debris landfill project at an estimated cost of $22,800.

Anderson was authorized to sign a grant award agreement to go to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Division. It is through the Office of Criminal Justice Services and has a VOCA award of $83,031 and a cash match of $20,757, which brings the project total to $103,789. The project period lasts from Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of next year.

A resolution was adopted which closes county offices in observance of several holidays. County offices will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve. The offices will also be closed for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s.

At the request of Luebbe, it was authorized to lift the bridge limits on the Bloomingburg New Holland Road Bridge and the Old 35 Bridge along with having the existing bridge limit signs be removed.

A proposal was accepted from ConServe Concrete Construction for the construction of a new concrete ramp off the county parking lot next to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The proposal is at the cost of $1,510.

Another proposal from Conserve Concrete Construction was accepted in the amount of $2,500. This proposal is to remove existing concrete in the air lock and under the stairway along with replacing the street level entry on the north side of the courthouse.

There were recently discussions involving county employees who are paid salary every two weeks. Due to how the two week paydays fall in 2020, they will receive a 27th check, although they would normally receive 26.

Anderson and Dean explained this means those employees get a bonus check—essentially, the salary is being dispersed in 27 payments instead of 26, so each check will be a little less than what employees are used to. They aren’t losing money, it is just being dispersed differently for the upcoming year. According to the commissioners, this is a phenomenon that occurs approximately once every nine years.

At the recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, Treasurer Susan Dunn gave a balance of $79,999.71.

There was an invoice presented from Community Action Commission for $4,009 in relation to work completed and training for Steve Creed from Jan. 1 through June 30. It was agreed upon to pay the invoice.

The following updates were provided on various properties:

-829 Broadway St.: offered for sale twice and transfer to land bank in progress.

-406/408 Main St.: application has been submitted to OPHA for reimbursement, land bank will accept Tammy Mayer’s offer of $700.

-1217/1219/1223/1225 S. Hinde St. and 1233 S. Main St.: offered for sale twice and transfer to Land Bank in progress.

-29 Market St., 61 Biddle Blvd and 80 Biddle Blvd. in Bloomingburg: authorizes P.M. Title to complete title search.

-229 Green St. is to be added to the Board of Revision list and P.M. Title is to be authorized to complete a title search.

The following properties are being considered for the Board of Revision Foreclosure Process and all have title work to be updated: 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St. and 1228 E. Paint St.

The next Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

