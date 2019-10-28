‘Craftapalooza’ attracts numerous vendors

The event was held in the cafeteria and gymnasium of the Washington Middle School in Washington C.H.

Participants at the event could purchase raffle tickets and then choose which items to place those tickets on.

Two of the vendors included Katrina Self (L), who is a bus driver for WCHCS, along with Melissa Lemaster (R). Self was selling baked goods from her home company, Kat’s Cakes and Sweets, while Lemaster was selling Scentsy products.

On Saturday, the fall “Craftapalooza” hosted by Creative Court House attracted numerous vendors selling a variety of items. Entry cost $1 per person and proceeds went to Creative Court House.

While vendors stayed at their tables, some of the younger people assisting with the concession stand, which was being hosted by The Warehouse, walked around to take food orders so vendors would be able to eat as well.