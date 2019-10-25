Daisies hold first fall meeting

The first fall meeting of the Fayette County Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club was held Sunday, Sept. 15.

Ten members met in Columbus for the 45th-annual Tour of Homes and Gardens sponsored by the Short North Civic Organization.

We toured many beautiful homes and gardens in the Victorian Village and in the Italian Village. Our first home was located at 1149 Harrison Ave. and featured an updated exterior with a Victorian vibe both in paint and landscaping.

The next home we toured was at 1153 Neil Ave. and was built in 1902. It was named Corbett House and was a 22 room restoration. Another great home we saw was at 1149 Neil Ave. and in addition to many beautiful updates, it included a carriage house. The owners have operated it as a guest house since 2008.

The first home we saw in the Italian Village was at 282 E. 3rd Ave. This home was custom built in 2016 and has a three-season room complete with a wet-bar, mermaid-themed bathroom—and for cool evenings, a fire place and heated floors.

Our next stop was at 1023 N. 6th Ave. The home was a converted warehouse originally built in 1962. The couple built a 2-story addition and on the second floor there is a beautiful view of the Columbus skyline.

Our two final stops were in the Victorian Village. One of which was the location, 846 Park St., of a beautifully renovated home originally built in 1923. In the basement, the couple lowered the basement floor and added radiant heating and plumbing for a bathroom and a bar. They also added a brick walkway to the garage with a snow-melt feature so they never again have to shovel snow to get into the garage.

Our final stop was an American Foursquare style home built pre-1900. Located at 158 Buttles Ave., this home was an extensive remodel (finished in 2014) but the results were stunning. One outstanding find was the chandelier in the main stairway which was salvaged from the former Deshler Hotel that used to stand at the corner of Broad and High St.

Following our tour, we lunched at Michael’s Goody Boy Cafe where we enjoyed lots of good food and conversation. Door prize winners were Joyce Schlichter and Shirley Pettit. The planners for our day were Billie Lanman and Emily King.

Those members included (row one, L-R) Emily King, Marty Cook, Connie Lindsey along with (row two, L-R) Barb Vance, Shirley Pettit, Joyce Schlichter, Kendra Knecht, Billie Lanman, Judy Gentry and Jeanne Miller.