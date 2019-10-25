FCMH unveils new plans

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation recently hosted a “Rendering Reveal” to share its plans for a campaign aimed at $3 million for a new Emergency Department (ED).

The plan calls for the creation of 7,000 square feet of dedicated space for the new ED, complete with 11 private rooms, a resuscitation room and an isolation room. Other features of the space include increased security measures, two rooms with private restrooms and separate entrances for walk-in and ambulance traffic.

Designed by SHP Leading Design, the same firm that created the plans for all of Miami Trace Local Schools new buildings, the project will be done within the existing walls of the hospital.

“We have some space that is not being utilized to its fullest potential and this gives us the opportunity to expand our ED services while saving money by working within the hospital footprint,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener.

When the current hospital was built the ED had three beds. Four more beds were added in the late 1990s and later a fast track section added two more beds.

In total the facility was built to accommodate 10,000 patients per year. In 2018 the FCMH ED saw 16,548 patients and in 2019 is on track to see close to 17,000.

“Our emergency department staff is very skilled at caring for patients in a prompt, professional manner,” explained Diener who notes that the department exceeds national standards in three categories related to accessing and treating stroke patients. “We need a facility that reflects that high quality of care—one that allows our caregivers the space to work efficiently while providing our patients a greater level of comfort and privacy.”

“The foundation has been working on this project for some time, but more in a quiet phase,” explained FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. “That has allowed them to generate the resources needed to get the design created. Now that we have that in place, we are focusing our efforts on raising both the awareness and the funds needed to bring this project to reality.”

A few organizations and businesses have already pledged their support and were recognized at the event.

“Campaign Pacesetters are those entities that have made their pledge to this important project,” said Gentry. Recognized for their support were the FCMH Senior Management Team and the FCMH Board of Trustees. “Every one of the members of these teams has pledged their personal support to the cause.”

Members of the FCMH Foundation board were also recognized for their pledges. Several entities have already reserved the naming rights to certain features of the project. The FCMH Medical Staff has sponsored the nurse’s station, the FCMH Volunteers are sponsoring the resuscitation room, the Dan & Cherise Roberts family is sponsoring the donor wall and Merchants National Bank is sponsoring the staff lounge.

“Thanks to these individuals and organizations, we are proud to say that we have $187,500 already pledged for the ED campaign,” said Gentry.

Nearly $2 million is needed for phase one of the project, which is for the interior work. Phase two of the project will add covered entrances, ADA compliant walkways and reconfigured parking at a price of $1 million.

From here the FCMH Foundation will be reaching out to the community for support of the project.

“We are just getting started and look forward to the community pulling together for this project. It’s one that really transcends any demographics. Illness and injury can happen to anyone at any time. Fayette County Memorial Hospital is here for everyone. Our staff provides the best possible care, and we are anxious to get state of the art facilities to elevate our care even further,” said Gentry.

To find out more about the project and how to be involved, contact Gentry at the FCMH Foundation office at 740-333-2710.

Merchants National Bank: Barbara Duncan of Merchants National Bank (L) and Whitney Gentry (R) representing the FCMH Foundation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Merchants-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg Merchants National Bank: Barbara Duncan of Merchants National Bank (L) and Whitney Gentry (R) representing the FCMH Foundation. Cherise and Dan Roberts representing the Roberts Family. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Roberts-Family-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg Cherise and Dan Roberts representing the Roberts Family. Senior Management Team (L-R): Mike Diener FCMH Chief Executive Officer, Tammie Wilson Chief Nursing Officer, and Trent Lemle Chief Financial Officer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_SMT-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg Senior Management Team (L-R): Mike Diener FCMH Chief Executive Officer, Tammie Wilson Chief Nursing Officer, and Trent Lemle Chief Financial Officer. The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation hosted a Rendering Reveal in which it shared plans for a campaign to raise $3 million for a new Emergency Department (ED). FCMH Volunteers who were present included (L-R): Jean Ann Davis, Carolyn Reinwald, Pat Gall, Ruth Curry and Beth Foster. More photos inside. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Volunteers-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation hosted a Rendering Reveal in which it shared plans for a campaign to raise $3 million for a new Emergency Department (ED). FCMH Volunteers who were present included (L-R): Jean Ann Davis, Carolyn Reinwald, Pat Gall, Ruth Curry and Beth Foster. More photos inside. Present at the Rendering Reveal hosted by Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation (FCMH) was the Hospital Board of Trustees (L-R): Mark Richards, Dr. Lenora Fitton, Ralph Stegbauer, Carol Carey and Myron Priest. Not pictured: Brian Ream https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_FCMH-BOT-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg Present at the Rendering Reveal hosted by Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation (FCMH) was the Hospital Board of Trustees (L-R): Mark Richards, Dr. Lenora Fitton, Ralph Stegbauer, Carol Carey and Myron Priest. Not pictured: Brian Ream Medical Staff: Dr. Emily Johnson (L) and Stacey Baldwin (R) Leader of Medical Staff Services. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_Medical-Staff-Rendering-Reveal-1.jpg Medical Staff: Dr. Emily Johnson (L) and Stacey Baldwin (R) Leader of Medical Staff Services.

