According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 25

Rodney B. McCarty, 35, Bloomingburg, failure to reinstate.

Aaron W. Allen, 37, Hamilton, speed 60/35, OVI.

Oct. 24

James V. Green, 41, New Holland, non-compliance suspension.