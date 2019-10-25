Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 24

Carrying Concealed Weapon/Weapons Under Disability/Improper Handling of Firearm in Motor Vehicle/Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle. Contact was made with the occupants, one being Travis Swank. Swank was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Xenia. Officers located a loaded handgun in his waistband, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was charged accordingly.