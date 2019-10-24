Fall ‘Craftapalooza’ coming Saturday

This Saturday is a local fall Craftapalooza which is acting as a fundraiser for Creative Court House.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington Middle School, 500 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House.

Craftapalooza is a show for crafts and vendors. According to Mandy Miller, the fundraising chairperson for Creative Court House, there will be over 45 vendors and artisans who will be selling a variety of items and services.

Also happening during the event will be a raffle with prizes, kids activities, etc. A concessions stand, according to Miller, will be provided by The Warehouse.

Admission for Craftapalooza is $1 per person ages 18 and over. That dollar will help go toward the funding of Creative Court House.

“Creative Court House is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring the arts to the forefront of Fayette County in an effort to strengthen our community and to revitalize downtown Washington Court House,” explained Miller in an email. “Creative Court House was founded in 2015 and has operated solely on class fees, private donations and fundraising efforts.”

Some of the activities provided by Creative Court House include classes on ceramics, digital photography, creative writing, crochet, cake decorating, kids crafts, etc.

“Get a jump on your holiday shopping by attending Craftapalooza,” wrote Miller.

For updated information, please visit the “Craftapalooza” event Facebook page.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JenniferMWoods.

