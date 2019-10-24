Wayne Twp. Fire to hold second fish fry Saturday

This Saturday, Wayne Township Fire Rescue members will be hosting three events in the Village of Good Hope.

The first event is the second-annual fish fry in the town hall from 12 to 5 p.m. located at 3819 Main St. in Good Hope. The fish dinner is $8 and comes with a fish sandwich, a choice of two sides and a drink. Additionally, fish sandwiches are available for $6 and kids’ meals (with either fish sandwich or hot dog) is available for $3. According to chief Chris Wysong, this event went very well last year, and they saw a lot of supporters come out for a great meal.

“Since our event last year, we have been working to make this one as successful,” Wysong said. “We are grateful for all the support from the community who came out and look forward to seeing them and many more Saturday. The funds raised support the association with the purchases toward protective equipment, tools and training sessions. This event is an excellent opportunity to meet dedicated members volunteering to serve our community, and show them your support.”

Also during the fish fry, Wayne Twp Fire Rescue will be holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every coin and every dollar placed in a firefighter’s boot for MDA helps families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases today. “Fill the Boot” events save and improve the lives of MDA families.

“We teamed up last year with Team X-Man, organized by Wayne Turner and his wife, to bring this critical effort into our area, and raised $107 dollars,” Wysong said.

Finally, after the fish fry is over, members will host Good Hope’s trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During this time the boot will be available at the firehouse. Wysong explained that it has been important for them over the past six years to be available on the community’s trick-or-treat night as the firefighters can focus and assist with traffic control, as well as the safety for everyone out in the village.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

