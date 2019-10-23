Altrusa’s ‘Loving Spoonsful’ again a success

New co-chairs this year of Altrusa’s service committee for “Loving Spoonsful” are (from left) Missy Marsh and Shelia Johnson. The 10 committee members meet regularly to divide up responsibilities and make decisions, with one of the most important being that the 2019 luncheon fundraiser’s beneficiaries would be a high school scholarship, the Commission on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” senior nutrition program, and Cherry Hill’s preschool program. Ticket prices of $10 would not make much of an impact on funds available to “lead to a better community” (one motto of Altrusa), so from the very first 2011 luncheon, a silent auction and raffles have also taken place. The following businesses contributed to our 2019 Loving Spoonsful Tasting Luncheon: 9Round, Ace Hardware, Area Heating, A/C, & Fireplaces, Beford Ford, Boutique On Main, Chase Bank, Club Apartments, Costumes for All Occasions, Creative Designs By Denise, Dairy Queen, Deer Creek Conference Center, Deer Creek Golf Course, Domino’s Pizza, Donatos Pizza, EZ Oil Change Inc., Fayette County YMCA, Fayette Vet Hospital, First State Bank, Fox Jewelers, Game On, Good Dog Groomery, Great Clips, Harry & Annie’s, Harry & David’s (outlet mall), Homemaid Honey Bath Bar, Huntington Bank, Kroger, Le Ella Lanes, Mandy Miller at Weade Realty Inc., Merchant’s National Bank, MIami Trace Schools, Nellie’s On The Corner, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Pizza Hut, PNC Bank, Prime Meats & Deli, Quali-Tee Design Sportwear, Ritten Industries, Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts, Save-A-Lot, Showplace Furniture Gallery, Southern Ohio Axe Throwing, Spotted Dog & Rustic Willow, Sweetwater Bay Boutique, Super Sport Pizza & Wings, Tanger Properties LP, The Noble Pig, Three Birds Two Stones Boutique, Trends, Two Scoops of Sugar, Vicki Cogburn at Rise Reality Co., Walmart, Watson’s Office Supply, and YUSA. A special thank you to our Washington Court House Kroger for printing our cookbooks and to our Altrusa Sisters for their many contributions to make this event a success! We are blessed to have such a supporting and giving community!

Slightly more than two dozen Altrusa members were able to be present at the Saturday event, but that number was matched by three shifts of DECA students—a club for young people enrolled in economics, business, marketing, etc., courses at Washington High School. Since the board of Altrusa serves as the high school club’s official business & advisory council, advisor/teacher David Penwell (spouse of Altrusan Troi Penwell) encouraged shifts of his students to help with the physical set-up on Friday; check in the foods, bus tables, and deliver raffle prizes to the winners during the Saturday luncheon; and clean-up afterward on Saturday afternoon. Altrusa is sincerely grateful to the following DECA students: (back row from left) Trevor Minyo, Aidan Cottrill, Sam Schroeder, Madison Hayes, and DECA advisor/teacher David Penwell; (front row from left) Aria Marting, Allie Mongold, Kendall Dye, Kaylin Hughes and Ariana Heath.

The goal of each year’s “Loving Spoonsful” is to offer at least 70 colorful, delicious foods for sampling the day of the luncheon, as well as a souvenir cookbook containing all the recipes for each attendee. With 185 tickets pre-sold, Altrusans were instructed at the business meeting in early October to try to provide close to 200 individual servings (tablespoon-sized, of course) of each of their two selected foods. “Friends of Altrusa” helped achieve that challenging goal, with 11 friends assisting this year by providing 13 dishes. Altrusa is sincerely grateful to all its 2019 “Friends of Altrusa,” with the first five who arrived shown in this photo: (from left) Amy Ford, Jerry Crawford, Dal Craig-Crawford, Patty Ondrus and Lauren Crutcher LaRosa. Additional “Friends of Altrusa” this year were Deb Diley, Tana McCartney, Lois Rhoad, Liz Rea, Robin Dolphin and Julie Hidy.

Altrusa International of Washington C.H.’s major fundraiser was again a rousing success, with 185 tickets pre-sold for the club’s 9th annual tasting luncheon called “Loving Spoonsful.” In a festive atmosphere, diners enjoyed a gigantic buffet of 70-plus foods displayed on four long tables in the four corners of the Commission on Aging’s large dining/activity room. Here, Andrea Garringer demonstrates what a tasting luncheon is all about: Her first trip was made to the blue serving table and resulted in tablespoon-sized helpings of about a dozen different foods. And then there were three more serving tables available to her…!

The action at the red serving table never stopped! (Similar scenes were sighted at the teal, yellow, and navy blue serving tables; these four colors are the colors in the Altrusa logo.) Altrusans assisting at this table were (starting from the back) Cathy White, Nancy Hammond and Brigitte Hisey.

For the second year, the “Dazzzling Divas” (the extra “z” representing their pizzazz) were the largest single group attending the luncheon, occupying more than two dining tables. This Red Hat society, founded in 2003, is the only local club of this kind still in existence. Altrusan Teresa Combs helped them meet their large requirement for tickets.