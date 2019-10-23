Being ‘discipline driven’ at Belle Aire

Washington Court House City School District’s Belle Aire Intermediate School celebrated its fifth graders who showed “Above the Line” behavior throughout the first nine weeks grading period. Being “Discipline Driven” is an integral part of the Blue Lion culture curriculum, and these students have continually exhibited positive behavior since the beginning of the school year. Principal Jeff Conroy said, “Congratulations to all of these discipline driven students. Continue to lead by example and make a positive difference at Belle Aire.”

