Fired TV weatherman pleads not guilty to child porn charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former television weatherman accused of downloading pornographic images depicting children has pleaded not guilty in Ohio to four child pornography-related charges.

Sixty-year-old Mike Davis pleaded not guilty Monday in Columbus to counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. The indictment alleges Davis downloaded and emailed to himself videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien has said Davis downloaded and emailed the images to himself between October 2018 and September 2019.

A message seeking comment was left with Davis’ lawyer.

Davis worked at WBNS-TV in Columbus more than three decades. He was fired after his arrest in September.

O’Brien said a county task force began investigating Davis after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.