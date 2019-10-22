Commissioners authorize vehicle purchase

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was passed that authorizes Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth to purchase a 2020 Ford Explorer.

The explorer is a four-door, AWD, police vehicle from Lebanon Ford and costs $32,990. The cost of the vehicle is set to be paid from the Police Rotary Fund.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ meeting, a contract was entered into with Sunesis in order to construct phase one of the Parallel Taxiway at the Fayette County Airport.

As previously reported, commissioner Dan Dean explained the project is for the taxiway to be extended to the end of the runway—although Phase 1 will only cover half of the runway.

The taxiway, as Dean had explained, is the area where vehicles can drive alongside the runway without being worried a plane will land on them. It is also an area that planes can use to travel after landing to keep them from having to drive back down the runway while other planes are needing to land. Currently, the taxiway runs alongside about half of the runaway.

An amended contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and The Buckeye Ranch was approved per the request of the FCDJFS director, Faye Williamson. The contract is to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services, and the amendment will raise the maximum payable to $60,000.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

