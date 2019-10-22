YMCA to hold Super Saturday Basketball Academy

The Fayette County Family YMCA, along with Future Prospects, will be holding a special Super Saturday Basketball Academy from Nov. 2 through Dec. 21.

The academy will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the YMCA gymnasium. The academy is open to YMCA members and non-members in fourth through twelfth grade and is $20 per class for a YMCA member and $25 for a non-member.

These limited time Saturday Basketball Academies are in addition to the ongoing Wednesday Basketball Academies conducted at the YMCA. Lead by coach, Adrian Parks, workouts include ball handling, shooting mechanics, individual position moves, and offensive and defensive footwork.

“The Saturday Basketball Academy builds upon the diverse youth sports offerings we have been able to bring to the county in partnership with high level coaches,” Doug Saunders, CEO of the Fayette County Family YMCA, said. “In addition to the Basketball Academy with Adrian Parks, soccer coaches from both public school systems have helped lead our soccer programs. With our upcoming expansion we have former college and semi-pro athletes that will be providing baseball hitting and pitching instruction as well as volleyball instruction.”

Adrian is the founder of Future Prospects and was an International Pro Basketball player until 2007 for ISL, ABA summer league, IBL and Euro basketball leagues. He was a two-year starter for Eastern Kentucky University and Western State Conference MVP at Allen Hancock College. Adrian is NCAA-certified to coach at NCAA youth basketball events nationally.

“In order to provide young athletes with a well rounded experience we will also have a Dietician Technician providing Nutrition for Athletes and Marlin Ellis providing Conditioning with athletes,” Saunders said. “We will also be providing numerous resources for adults in the expanded wellness center and with new partnerships in group exercise. We hope to be able to formally announce these partnerships as our staff receive their certifications.”

For further information call 740-335-0477 or go to the YMCA website at faycoymca.org.

