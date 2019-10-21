Superheroes unite for 5K

Fayette County Victim Witness sponsored a Superhero 5K for its third-annual event this past Saturday. Although it was chilly, participants came prepared with jackets and hoodies. Lucas King, a sixth grader at Miami Trace, kept a fast pace and came in first. More will be shared about King in a future article.
