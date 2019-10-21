Halloween events set throughout Fayette County

The various Fayette County villages as well as the City of Washington Court House will celebrate Beggars’ Night 2019 over the next couple weeks, and several are even holding Halloween-related parties and events.

The first round of Halloween events starts on Oct. 26 in the Village of New Holland with the Spooktacular Block Party at 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department and the New Holland United Methodist Church, this event is sure to be fun for the whole family with a Trunk-Or-Treat, free food and drinks as well as games and prizes. During the event the village Beggar’s Night will also be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Smitty’s Tavern in New Holland will also join the festivities with multiple events planned for Halloween. The first event is on Oct. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and is called, “Smitty’s Haunted House for Kids.” An employee at Smitty’s said Monday they encourage the community to come during or after Beggars’ Night and enjoy free hot dogs and candy. Smitty’s will also hold a Halloween party on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Food, games and a costume contest will be available and Creek Don’t Rise will provide live entertainment.

Also on Oct. 26, Good Hope will hold its Trick-Or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. following the Wayne Township Fire Rescue second-annual Fish Fry.

Next, on Oct. 31, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Milledgeville and Washington Court House will all hold Beggar’s Night 2019. Besides Bloomingburg — who will be trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — all ghouls, goblins, witches, warlocks and superheroes will have the chance to grab some candy from 6 to 8 p.m.

Finally, starting on Oct. 31 the first Trick-Or-Treat Campout at the Fayette County Fairgrounds will begin. The event will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 and spaces are available for reservation at a price of $125, but are very limited currently. Fayette County Ag Society Secretary Faith Cottrill suggested those interested should call as soon as possible. Early move-in is available for $30 a day and payment is required at the time of reservation.

“We will be having a best decorated camper contest as well for the Trick-Or-Treat event, where we will give cash prizes to the top three,” Cottrill said. “We will also be having a Camper Kids costume contest where all of the kids can dress up to see who has the best costume. We hope to grow this event, so we will hold it next year, but we hope to make it a great first year.”

The event will also include an evening of Trick-Or-Treating on Nov. 2, which is open to the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Additionally, “The No Name Band” will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at the campsite on the fairgrounds, but if the weather turns bad, Cottrill said the music will be moved to the Sales Arena.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of Beggars’ Night and Halloween events.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Jackolantern-2.jpg