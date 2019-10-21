Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 4

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The pop nozzles on the pop machine located y the service window were found with soil accumulation. The food containers stored on the clean rack were now stored in a position to allow them to air dry however a few of the containers were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. The overall cleanliness of the facility has improved, however a few walls still need to be cleaned.

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: Bowls were still found in the food containers. The person in charge removed the bowls and replaced them with utensils with handles. The overall cleanliness of the facility has generally improved. All food now stored properly.

Fayette Christian School, 1315 Dayton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Facility needs a person to complete level one food training to back up person with level three. Facility has flyer to schedule appoint. No issues at time of inspection.

October 1

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The food containers were still found with soil accumulation and stored stacked while wet, however, the pop nozzles are now clean. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. The overall cleanliness is still unsatisfactory. A follow-up inspection is scheduled. The soap dispenser at the back kitchen hand sink does not work properly. All sinks (hand wash) must be provided with soap.

September 30

Burger King #7534, 1666 Columbus Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: The ice shoots on the soda machines were found with mold residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The inside of the ice shoots were cleaned immediately during the inspection. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: freezer floor, walk-in cooler floor, upright reach-in freezer, kitchen floor under and behind equipment and dining room floor under soda machine. The upright reach-in freezer was cleaned during the inspection. Staff members were in the process of cleaning the walk-in cooler and freezer during the inspection. A cracked food container found on food equipment shelf. Food and non-food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. The manager discarded the cracked container during the inspection. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire however a critical violation was present.