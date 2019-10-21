Fall color and forestry featured at Hocking State Forest tour

COLUMBUS – Hocking State Forest will be the setting for a good look at fall colors and forest resources on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Ohio Division of Forestry, the event is free and will provide plenty of fun for the entire family in a beautiful setting.

The tour begins at the historic Hocking State Forest Cabin, located at 19275 State Rt. 374, Rockbridge, OH 43149. Parking is provided.

“Our foresters look forward to helping you see not only the splendid scenery of Hocking State Forest, but to experience the forest in new ways,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Come celebrate fall with our foresters and learn about the history, ecology, wildlife and care of this state forest gem in southeast Ohio.”

The Fall Foliage event features displays, bean soup and cornbread, chainsaw demonstrations and wildfire fighting equipment. Wagon tours around the state forest will highlight tree identification, natural oak regeneration, forest practices to encourage healthy tree growth and wildlife habitat, tips for woodland owners, threats to the Hocking region’s hemlock trees and successful efforts to preserve them, invasive plant control and much more.

For more information, contact Hocking State Forest Manager David Glass at (740) 385-4402.

