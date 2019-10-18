Meth recovered at traffic stop

A traffic stop made by a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy Wednesday night resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of methamphetamine and the arrest of two local individuals.

Deputy Jason Havens, who was following a vehicle heading southbound in the 4000 block of US 62 NW, checked on the vehicle’s registration and found that the registered owner, Anndrea M. McCullough, was suspended and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Washington C.H. Municipal Court for failure to appear.

Havens made a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as McCullough, 28, and the passenger in the vehicle as James A. Babineau, 38. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, McCullough admitted to Havens to possessing a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

FCSO K-9 deputy “Odra” was utilized to conduct a “free air sniff” of the vehicle. “Odra” made a positive indication for narcotics three separate times, according to Stanforth.

After Babineau was removed from the vehicle, he allegedly revealed that there were about four ounces of meth inside the vehicle. According to Stanforth, Babineau surrendered a large baggie of marijuana that weighed about 28 grams and a large bag containing a crystal substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamines.

The methamphetamines were later found to have weighed more than 100 grams. “Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located additional items consistent with drug trafficking,” Stanforth said.

Both Babineau and McCullough were arrested for trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. McCullough is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $28,750 bond and Babineau is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy "Odra" indicated that there were drugs inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Meth, marijuana and other evidence of drug trafficking were allegedly recovered.

Two arrested by FCSO for alleged trafficking

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

