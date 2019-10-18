Two receive Senior Master Technician awards

Beford Service was recently recognized with “Senior Master Technicians” awards.

Austin Finley received his first Senior Master Technician Award for 2019. He has been with the company for five years, and he is married with three children. Finley graduated from East Clinton High School and WYO Technical School.

Greg Mullen also received the Senior Master Technician Award for 2019. This is Greg’s 10th year in a row to receive this prestigious award.

In an interview with Mark Beford — owner of Beford Ford — he stated this is quite an accomplishment for a 26-year-old, and Austin represents the future for the automotive industry.

“As cars have evolved, you’re no longer a mechanic, you’re a technician to work on the computers on the cars,” Beford said. “Beford Ford has opportunities for young people as they get out of high school, they are a part of the Asset Program through Ford Motor Company.”

Please contact Mark or Connie Beford at Beford Ford if interested in taking a new career path.

