WCHCS to hold concert to support ‘Big Blue Bus’

The Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District is holding a benefit concert to be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. in Liberty Hall.

“Four Hands, Two Sticks, and a Flute” will feature Joe Langdon and Anita Sheridan on piano, Terry Diluciano on percussion, and Linda Maurer on flute. These talented local artists will perform the music of Beethoven, Debussy, Gershwin, and the works of many more classical composers.

All donations by concertgoers will support the 2020 WCHCS summer food service program, the “Big Blue Bus.” In the debut year, the Big Blue Bus was able to serve over 19,000 meals to the kids in the community and it would not have been possible without the following sponsors: Ohio Cat, Beford Ford, McDonald’s, Crossroads Christian Church, Fifth Third Bank, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Shane McMahon with State Farm, Grace Community Church and South Side Church of Christ.

According to Trevor Patton, marketing and communications director for Washington Court House City Schools, the Big Blue Bus, powered by SugarCreek, was made possible by several local organizations and businesses. USDA is running a summer food service program that reimburses for meals served—it also covers the funding for the food service workers.

To receive a meal, there is no signing in, checking IDs, or anything. All kids have to do is (if there is one) wait in line, tell the worker what flavor milk, and take the meal as they hand it out the serving window. It’s open to all children 18 and under, regardless of school district, household income, or any other reason, and the district said they want all kids to come eat.

The information in this article was provided by Trevor Patton, marketing and communications director for Washington Court House City Schools.

