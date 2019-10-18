Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 4

NRAG LLC, DBA Dunkin’s Express, 700 Campbell St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: All previous violations are still present. Soil accumulation still found in the following areas: walls, restrooms, sales-floor shelves, counters, equipment. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Broken equipment still found on premises.

October 2

220 State Street, 220 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard and follow-up inspections. Violations/Comments: Reach-in cooler below oven is now at proper holding temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

September 30

220 State Street, 220 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The cooler located behind the sandwich preparation station was at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items stored inside and had temperatures at 50 degrees Fahrenheit and above were egg whites, spinach, onions (chopped), chopped green peppers and cheese pizza. These food items were discarded immediately. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. This cooler must be repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to store perishable food prior to continued usage. Napkins, straws and cookie papers were found stored under the hand sink located behind the sandwich station. All utensils and equipment must be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to any possible sources of contamination. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: facility floor, drink station cabinets, counter, lower shelf under sandwich station, utensil containers (disposable utensils), hand sinks. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The men and women restrooms were found with soil accumulation. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Arbys #6297, 311 State St., Jeffersonville. Standard and follow-up inspections. Violations/Comments: The chemical sanitizer for ware washing was not detected in the sanitizer sink compartment so the sanitizer container was checked and found empty. Management was notified immediately and the sanitizer was provided during the inspection. Equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils must be sanitized. The sandwich cooler is reading at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items stored inside were at 50 degrees Fahrenheit and above: sliced tomatoes, turkey, roast beef, leaf lettuce, onions, ham, beef, corned beef and salads. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All food stored inside the cooler were discarded immediately. The sandwich preparation cooler may not be used until it is repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to store perishable food. A food handler was observed using the tongue utensil reserved for the fry foods to push the buttons on the monitor key pad and then placing the utensil back in position for continued usage. Food must be protected from all sources of contamination. Management was notified immediately and the tongues were removed to be washed. The cabinets under the drink station located in the dining room were found with soil accumulation. Also, the ice machine area (floor and walls) were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.