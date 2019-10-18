Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 17

Theft: At 6:48 p.m., Blanden Bristow reported that while at Court House Fitness his vehicle was broken into and property was stolen. The offenders were a 15-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy, who were charged with theft.

Telecommunications Harassment: At 7:22 p.m., a woman reported that she has been receiving multiple unwanted calls and text messages from a person. A report was completed and the woman was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.