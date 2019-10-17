Historical tour raises approximately $1,300

The hayride historical tour of the Washington Cemetery on Saturday raised approximately $1,300 that will soon be presented to the Fayette County Historical Society.

The hayrides started from the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H., and then traveled through the trails that lead to the Washington Cemetery.

Beth McCane, the director of sales and marketing at Carriage Court and also one of the organizers of the event, explained that there were many positive comments made about the experience of the hayride.

“I was very pleased with the turnout for our second Historic Washington Cemetery tour,” she wrote in an email. “It was a beautiful evening and the weather was wonderful, with the added bonus of a full moon and a clear night.”

Along the tour were various community members reciting stories of different aspects and famous figures to participants. Some members even dressed up.

McCane explained, “Members of the Fayette County Historical Society were involved and brought a vast amount of knowledge concerning the individuals that they portrayed.”

According to McCane, community members who assisted in different ways included “Stephanie Dunham with Fayette County Travel & Tourism, Roger Kirkpatrick with Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, Cheryl Stockwell with the Fayette County Commission on Aging, Creg Stockwell, Chad Elliott with the City of Washington, David Penwell and Louis Reid with Washington City Schools, Paul LaRue, Donald Moore, Jim Simpson and Tami Bath with the Fayette County Historical Society, Brigitte Hisey from Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Fayette County Master Gardeners, Beford Ford, John Melvin, Bob Minzler with TSC, Keith Eckles with Marquee Construction, the Washington Fire Department (WFD), WFD Chief Tim Downing and Mr. Tony Arnold.”

Penwell had several students present at the event who took part in making the night a success.

“We were very pleased with the research and presentation that they put into the event,” wrote McCane. “I had many local history buffs who claimed to have learned several things from the tour.”

During the tour, information tables were set up by a few different organizations, and popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee were offered to participants.

“The event could not have taken place without the support of our local community,” said McCane.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

