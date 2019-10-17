Bike path project selected for ODOT funding

The Fayette County Park District (FCPD) announced this week that its Western Fayette County Bike Path project has been selected for funding under the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP).

The approximately $1.2 million project will receive up to $1,050,000 in state fiscal year 2023.

The project’s scope entails construction of new pedestrian bike trail extending from the current eastern terminus of the Greene County Park District’s existing trail network to Allen Road in Fayette County.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe will administer the project. Further details will be available as engineering and environmental details emerge.

The district has also been awarded up to $16,500 in ODOT funding toward seal coating and striping of the existing pavement at The Greens/Highland House.

Bids have been solicited by ODOT with a fall 2019 completion date.

The FCPD board thanked all those who have helped bring these two projects into being. The City of Washington Court House, Fayette County Commissioners and Fayette County Engineer’s Office have all played instrumental roles in the TAP trails project, according to the board.

The Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) and ODOT are supporting the seal-coating effort.

Also in recent news from the FCPD is a “Request for Proposal” (RFP) for an operator of its facilities at The Greens and Highland House.

The former Washington Country Club is a well-appointed and maintained grounds and facility that features a nine-hole golf course as well as a restaurant/event center with a full chef’s kitchen, officials said.

The current operator has advised that he will be leaving at the end of the season. The board explained it wants to ensure continuity. Therefore, the district is seeking proposals for a three-year term.

The RFP is available upon request by e-mailing fcpd.parks@gmail.com. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.