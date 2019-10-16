‘Superhero 5K’ set for this Saturday

Community members have been invited to join Fayette County Victim Witness (FCVW) this Saturday for its third-annual “Superhero 5K walk/run” in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (NDVAM).

NDVAM is the month of October and is recognized through educational events, support groups and community gatherings.

According to the NDVAM website, “The purpose of the campaign is to remind everyone that ending domestic violence starts with just one small action, whether that is seeking help or sharing resources.”

The website further explains that NDVAM is important as it inspires change by encouraging those in abusive relationships to seek help as “the month isn’t just about learning, it’s about doing.” NDVAM also serves as support and as a focus on educating citizens on what is considered domestic violence.

A few signs that a person may be experiencing abuse in a partnership include having a partner that tries to control or threaten you, controls your money, isolates you and physically abuses you. These signs include the partner trying to discourage you from working, making you feel inadequate, telling you what to wear, cutting you off from friends and family, etc.

The Superhero 5k taking place in Fayette County is a way to locally take part in raising awareness of domestic violence and those things associated with it.

Not only is the event serving as a way to raise awareness, but FCVW is partnering with law enforcement to assist with raising funds for “Kids and Cop Christmas Shop,” according to one of FCVW’s victim advocates, Ashley Gigley.

Registration for the event is $25 (check or cash) and will begin at 8 a.m. The race is set to start at 9 a.m. It is being held at the Miami Trace High School, 300 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road in Washington C.H.

To register before the day of the event, checks or cash along with applications and waivers can be dropped off at Victim Witness, 133 S. Main St., lower level, in Washington C.H. Checks should be made payable to “Fayette County Victim Witness.”

The application asks for the participant’s name, address, email, phone number and a signature. If the participant is a minor, a guardian’s signature is also requested.

According to Gigley, something new this year is the involvement and presence of local firetrucks, ambulances and Med-Flight.

Every participant can dress up as their favorite superhero—this includes kids, as Gigley explained the event is stroller and wagon friendly.

“All are welcome,” said Gigley. “We would greatly appreciate the community’s support.”

Questions can be addressed by calling 740-335-8033.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Event part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month